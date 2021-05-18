Progress Accuses Hard Left of Lying About Starmer’s Viewing Figures

Yesterday, Guido reported on Starmer causing outrage among the Labour left, after using an appearance at the Progressive Britain virtual conference to dump the 2017 manifesto he previously called “foundational”. Guido also referenced one screenshot of the speech that showed just 55 people in the audience. The subject of mockery by the usual TrotsAppers…

Progress’ director has since been in touch personally to put the record straight. Nathan Yeowell clarifies “The 55 people figure cited by hard left online might have been FB [Facebook] viewing figs” and the real audience for Keir was, in fact, a stellar 650 people. Guido is happy to correct the record and calm this storm in a virtual tea-cup…