Where’s Norris? New West of England Metro Mayor Invisible

Guido has been paying close attention to the newly-elected mayors over the last week, and as expected, almost all of them have been out in front of the cameras after their victories. Ben Houchen, Andy Street, Andy Burnham, Tracy Brabin, and Sadiq Khan have all been out at public engagements since the weekend, which led Guido to ask: where’s Dan Norris? Labour’s new Metro Mayor for the West of England, who mocked his predecessor Tim Bowles for being “invisible“, hasn’t been seen in public since being sworn in. His social media is devoid of the selfies and photo ops that other mayors have shared. Despite claiming to be “a more visible Mayor who gets things done”, Guido hasn’t seen him anywhere…

Having won the top job, Norris seems to have decided to “get things done” by immediately taking the rest of the week off. When Guido asked Norris’s team where the Mayor had gone, they simply said “it was a ridiculous question” and that he has “a packed diary“. A diary they then refused to reveal… is the new Mayor, as rumoured, taking some time-off after a gruelling election campaign?