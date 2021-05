A clearly unnerved Starmer reacting to today’s disastrous results for Labour – and repeatedly dodging the question of whether a reshuffle is on the cards:

“We’ve lost four general elections, we’ve just had a bitterly disappointing set of results last night. This goes way beyond a reshuffle or personalities, it’s about focusing the Labour party on the country and making sure that we close the gap between the Labour Party and working people […]”

Looks like a reshuffle’s on the way then…