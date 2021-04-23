WATCH: Top Boffin Confirms Covid Pandemic Over in Britain

One of Britain’s top epidemiologists has confirmed Britain is no longer in a pandemic, thanks to new real-world vaccine data showing jabs reducing Covid by up to 90%. Sarah Walker, Professor of Medical Statistics and Epidemiology at Oxford and Chief Investigator at the ONS, now says Britain has “moved from a pandemic to an endemic situation”. Will Boris flash a V for Victory sign the next time he leaves No. 10?

Appearing on GMB this morning, Walker reaffirmed the diagnosis; saying “It’s great news. Vaccines give us a great opportunity to start to control the virus without having to rely on lockdowns that work, but are so incredibly painful”.

The new research, based on throat swabbing over 370,000 Brits between December and April, found just one dose of either AstraZeneca or Pfizer see symptomatic infections fall 74%, and infections without symptoms by 57%. Two doses, and those figures rise to 90% and 70% respectively…