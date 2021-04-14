Labour MP’s PMQs Fact Checking Failure

Labour MP Vicky Foxcroft made ripples at PMQs by using sign language to make a point about deaf accessibility in society, specifically the lack of an interpreter in the new No. 10 live broadcast studio. After silently signing “why no interpreter in the room”, Foxcroft asked:

“And if the Prime Minister doesn’t understand, imagine how those who rely on British Sign Language feel at his press briefings? “£2.6 million spent on the new press room, yet still no interpreter. What message does he think this sends to disabled people?”

There’s just one problem with this attack line: No. 10 does broadcast live signing for the deaf. In the two No. 10 briefings from the new studio, both were live-streamed on YouTube with sign language interpretation. The BBC also broadcast with a live-signing…

Still, brave not to do any fact-checking ahead of your big PMQs moment…