Sturgeon has followed Mark Drakeford’s lead in speeding up Scotland’s roadmap, freeing up internal travel and allowing six people from six different households to meet up outdoors.

Sadly for Scotland’s hospitality sector, Guido’s tip-off that the Scottish government was to bring forward its unlocking of hospitality didn’t materialise. Last night, Scotland’s hospitality sector was warning the two-week lag north of the border would cost up to £20 million…