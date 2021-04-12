Continuity Remain Campaign’s New Front Group Fooling No-One

This week the newly-formed UK Trade & Business Commission, according to a tweet, will be “taking evidence from a range of voices, representing all four UK nations and both sides of the Brexit debate, to ensure a thorough and balanced review of the government’s trade policy.” Guido wouldn’t advise anyone interested in their evidence to expect any balance, however; despite their innocent name the UK Trade & Business Commission is merely a front for the old remain Best for Britain campaign. In the small print is an acknowledgement that “the Secretariat is provided by Best for Britain”.Their launch was topped off with a fawning Peter Foster puff piece…

The ‘Commission’ is headed up by a usual raft of anti-Brexit MPs, including Hilary Benn, Claire Hanna, Roger Gale, Stephen Hammond, Caroline Lucas and Layla Moran. The 2 Tory MPs should know they are joining forces with Best for Britain, who are still pumping out graphics describing the PM as “an international stain on our reputation”…

Guido’s especially interested in the name of this Remainer campaign, given there are rules that prevent businesses from referring to themselves as a “commission”. While the registered company name remains Best for Britain, it’s new face clearly against the spirit of the rules – especially given Dan Hannan had to rename his new outlet a few years ago, from the Institute of Free Trade to the Initiative for Free Trade, due to the same company naming laws. Guido predicts most will be sensible enough to ignore Benn’s latest vanity project…