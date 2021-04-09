Greta Says She’s Not Coming & Glasgow’s COP26 Should Be Cancelled

The government is determined to plough ahead with hosting the UN climate conference due to be held in Glasgow this November, despite the fears that the global pandemic will still be raging. The government is hoping for 30,000 attendees from around the world at the conference. You might ask what is it that could not be hosted virtually and save all those jet-setters’ carbon emissions?

Greta Thunberg has told the BBC she does not plan to attend, believes the summit should be postponed, and the UK government – which is hosting the summit – should wait until global vaccination rates have risen. Greta has attended previous COP summits so this will be a blow to world leaders’ photo opportunities. As it stands the government will have to make a final decision on whether or not the event is going ahead in mass-delegate-form soon. Guido suspects they will be trying to ascertain likely attendance rates from world leaders before deciding to go virtual.