Nandy Praises Communist China’s Policy Committee Style of Government

While Lisa Nandy’s big foreign policy speech yesterday led on pushing patriotism, one bizarre under-reported line she came out with was that our relationship with “China is more central” to UK high streets than any UK government grants. It seems Nandy’s Sinophilia isn’t merely limited to their economic hold over Britain. The shadow foreign secretary has begun praising the Chinese Communist government’s policy committees – founded by Chairman Mao – and hinting at it being a new model of government for the UK to copy. It’s amazing Corbyn never found space for Lisa in his top team…

During a chat with the British Foreign Policy Group last November, Nandy praised China’s committee system of ruling, suggesting it’s “much better” at considering strategic challenges than British Government departments

“Often, that puts the Treasury and the Foreign Office at odds with each other. Bizarrely enough, the Chinese are much better at this than we are. They have strategic groups, high-level groups that they set up to consider big strategic challenges and how to advance the national interest…”

Politburo Britain here we come…