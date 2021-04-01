[LISTEN] Minister Reacts to Equality Adviser Quitting: “I Don’t Even Know Who He Is”

Reacting to the news of No. 10’s most senior black advisor Samuel Kasumu resigning over yesterday’s racism report, Skills minister Gillian Keegan bluntly told Times Radio “I don’t even know who he is!” Probably not the political eulogy Kasumu was hoping for…

Incidentally, it’s second time successful for Kasumu’s resignation. Back in February he was on the verge of quitting – prompted by the Kemi Badenoch/Huffington Post row – and despite being persuaded back from the brink his resignation letter still got leaked in full to the press. Guido’s presumes today’s announcement merely asked Boris to refer back to the last one…