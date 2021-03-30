Fox Blows Reform UK London Election Launch

It looks like Guido’s exclusive interview with Laurence Fox, in which he revealed a pact between him and Reform UK, was a bit of slip up. Reform UK is having its London assembly candidate launch for 4 pm today, during which Tice’s candidacy would have been revealed, however Fox has now prematurely “blown the gaff”. Whoops…

Given Tice is standing in London, Guido has now confirmed he won’t be in two places at once – someone else will be carrying the Reform UK torch in Hartlepool. The candidate announcement set for 12 pm tomorrow. Former MEP John Proctor’s name has been floated, however it was emphasised to Guido he is just one person in the running. Though the last thing Reform UK would want is another candidate launch spiked ahead of their formal announcement…