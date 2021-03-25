Sadiq’s Anti-Colonial Progressive Architecture Revealed

On Tuesday Guido revealed comments from Sadiq Khan’s “design advocate” in which she ludicrously claimed Georgian architecture promotes colonialism and oppression. Since then Guido has also spotted the same Dinah Bornat claiming Chelsea’s new plans for 500 alfresco seats in Duke of York Square are “highly exclusive”, saying the free outdoor seating would somehow just benefit the wealthy and privileged. Given she’s clearly such an expert in anti-oppressive and accessible architecture, Guido thought he’d have a browse through her own inspiring works:

Bornat’s firm, Guido notes, says of the bottom right example: “Large parts of the facade will remain as a canvas for art and graffiti”. Guido’s no architect – he’ll leave it up to readers’ preferences to choose between ‘racist’ Georgian houses or Bornat’s woke proposals…