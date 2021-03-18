Naga’s Sorry Now

This evening as #DefundTheBBC trended on social media, Naga Munchetty tweeted that she ‘liked’ tweets that, in her own words “were offensive in nature about the use of the British flag as a backdrop in a government interview this morning. I have since removed these ‘likes’.” Apparently she is not above BBC rules…

She went on to say “This do not [sic] represent the views of me or the BBC. I apologise for any offence taken.” Guido is a little bit sceptical about the sincerity of her apology here.

Laurence Fox was representative of a lot of social media when he raged: “If the BBC want to sneer at our flag and our Queen they can do so as a privately funded broadcaster. #DefundTheBBC“. Quite…