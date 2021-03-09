Osborne Slams Rishi’s Corporation Tax Hike

Speaking on a panel for the Institute for Government (IFG) today, George Osborne questioned Rishi Sunak’s decision to hike up corporation tax in 2023, and raised the issue of the effects that would have on growth.

“…the idea you can increase Britain’s business tax to 25% and there would be no consequence… is a mistake. Taxes have consequences.”

Osborne went on to even speculate whether the rise would take place at all. Guido is starting to miss Osborne’s time in the job, when the coalition cut corporation tax by a full 8%…