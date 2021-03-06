Laurence Fox to Stand for London Mayor

Laurence Fox has announced he is to run for London Mayor as his own Reclaim Party’s candidate, promising an immediate end to lockdown “to save London jobs and firms”. The candidacy launch comes at the same time as new polling done by his party shows over half of all Londoners want lockdown ended by May, with younger people especially keen. This candidacy should ruffle a few feathers, Sadiq has been on the receiving end of some barbed comments from Lozza…

This London mayoral race won’t be the first time Fox has taken aim at Sadiq, attacking the mayor repeatedly for his ‘diverse’ TfL posters and woke statue commission. Anti-lockdown Londoners will be spoilt for choice in May; with Fox, Piers Corbyn, UKIP, David Kurten and Brian Rose so far…