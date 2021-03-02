Survation Finds 8 Point Tory Lead

Corbynistas favourite pollster Survation has found an 8 point lead for the Tories, riding high on 42% while Labour sits at 34%. All other parties are in single digits. Guido poured back over polling history and found the last time the Tories had this large a lead was back at the start of August – while the Government was giving out free food to restaurant goers. Guido thinks giving out millions of vaccines explains the lead this time…

The same poll found that both party leaders now have a negative net approval rating of -2 each. The percentage of people with a favourable view of Boris is eight points higher than those with a favourable view of Sir Keir’s, then again so is the proportion of people who find him unfavourable. In the round Sir Keir has been trending down, Boris has been trending up…