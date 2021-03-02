Macron’s Lockdown Extension Even After Reluctant AstraZeneca U-Turn

France is set to continue its lockdown for at least four to six weeks as Macron finally puts his ego to one side and allows over 65s to receive the Oxford vaccine. Yesterday Health Minister Oliver Véran announced the u-turn on the AstraZeneca efficacy in the older age groups, telling viewers that the medicines authority:

“now considers as of today that all three vaccines that we have in France have a remarkable efficacy to protect people against the risk of severe forms of Covid-19”

Because of the delay and subsequent vaccine sceptisim (81% of Brits say they will get vaccinated against Covid versus 44% of the French), Macron yesterday indicated the national lockdown – which includes and ultra-draconian 6pm national curfew – will not be lifted for up to six weeks. Incredible that Sarcozy was sentenced to a year in prison yesterday and still isn’t the most damaging French president of the last decade…

Andrew Pollard, head of the Oxford Vaccine Group, yesterday explained the vaccine policy difference between the EU and UK:

“In the UK, the decision-making takes a lot more into account in terms of the biology and an understanding of the science of vaccines.”

Don’t mince your words, Andrew…