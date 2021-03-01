Scottish Tories Lodge Motion of No Confidence in John Swinney

The Scottish Conservatives are lodging a motion of no confidence in Deputy First Minister John Swinney, who heads the Scottish Government’s response to the Holyrood inquiry. The motion will be withdrawn if Swinney publishes the legal advice it received over Alex Salmond’s judicial review. Salmond claims the Scottish Government’s legal counsel told them that they were staring defeat in the face, and despite this they pushed ahead at a cost of £500,000 to Scottish taxpayers. They went on to lose a year later.

The Scottish Parliament has now on two occasions voted for the Scottish government to release the advice it received, but Swinney has refused to publish it. Yet Swinney refuses to do so. If Swinney does not publish the advice by this afternoon, the Scottish Lib Dems have said they will set to back the Conservatives’ motion, along with the Scottish Labour Party and Reform UK Scotland. If all the Scottish Greens back it too the motion will pass, as the SNP does not hold a majority in Holyrood.

All eyes on Holyrood this afternoon…