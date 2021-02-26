Supreme Court Rule Shamima Begum Cannot Return for Trial

The Supreme Court has daeshed the hopes of ISIS terrorist Shamima Begum, who had been fighting to come back to the UK to hear her citizenship case. Developing…
Sajid Javid, who made the controversial deportation decision while Home Secretary, has said he strongly welcomes the ruling:
“I strongly welcome the Supreme Court’s ruling on Shamima Begum. The Home Secretary is responsible for the security of our citizens and borders, and therefore should have the power to decide whether anyone posing a serious threat to that security can enter our country.
There are no simple solutions to this situation, but any restrictions of rights and freedoms faced by this individual are a direct consequence of the extreme actions that she and others have taken, in violation of government guidance and common morality.”