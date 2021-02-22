Read in Full: Lockdown Wind-Down Roadmap Plan

New headlines from the newly-released unlocking document:

  • Lifting ALL Covid restrictions by the end of June
  • March 8th:
    • School returns
    • Outdoor socialising relaxed to allow adults to meet for coffee or drink in a one-to-one scenario
  • March 29th:
    • Rule of six or two households in public spaces or private gardens
    • Legal “Stay at Home” order will end
    • Government urging to work from home where possible will continue
  • No earlier than April 12th:
    • Outdoor pub and restaurant serving only with no curfew or substantial meal rules
    • Non-essential shops to re-open
    • Hairdressers to re-open
    • Personal beauty shops to re-open
    • Libraries and museums to re-open
    • Gyms and leisure centres to re-open for single adults
    • Holiday lets
    • Driving lessons can resume
  • No earlier than May 17th:
    • Indoor mixing allowed again, with rule of six
    • Pubs and restaurants indoor service re-opens
    • Cinemas re-open
    • Rule of six abandoned outdoors, restricted to 30
    • Sporting venues will reopen
  • No earlier than June 21st:
    • All legal limits mixing
    • Large events and performances will be allowed again
    • No limits on weddings or other life events

Read the planning document in full below:

