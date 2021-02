Despite desperate and fading cries from the legacy remain campaign, more trade data shows things heading further in the right direction. Bloomberg is today reporting that last week demand for transport cargo from France to the U.K. increased to 17% more than 2020’s Q3 average. Added to this, internal Government figures have revealed traffic coming into the U.K. is already back to 99% of last year’s levels. It’s almost as if firms are adapting to new circumstances…