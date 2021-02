Yesterday Guido reported a seeming backslide from Boris on his commitment to a roadmap out of lockdown being set-out on February 22nd, after his spokesman told the press “I think the Prime Minister along with all the ministers and myself have said the week of the 22nd“. Thankfully, minister Victoria Atkins re-affirmed to Sky News this morning that the 22nd is still a concrete date. Let’s chalk this down to a slip up by Allegra…