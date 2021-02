A viral video apparently showing someone saying “such a c*nt” after Jacob Rees-Mogg spoke in the commons yesterday has received 750,000 views on Twitter. The only problem is it was faked by music producer Nick Harvey. Guido has produced a handy comparison between the doctored footage and the original, to show how the doctored version elongates the footage to squeeze in some dubbed profanity. A lot of people have fallen for this…