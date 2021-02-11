Boris Backsliding on Lockdown Wind Down Timetable

Guido had been keenly looking forward to February 22nd as the date on which we would learn of the roadmap out of lockdown. Yet today, the Prime Minister’s spokesman tried to move the goalposts, saying“I think the Prime Minister along with all the ministers and myself have said the week of the 22nd“. As Reuters‘ William James has noted, this is just not true. On 5 February, the Prime Minister said in a Twitter video “On February the 22ndI am going to be setting out a roadmap…” The backsliding begins…