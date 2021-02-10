Chuka Joins JP Morgan to Advise on Green Investments

Former Labour, former The Independent Group, former Change UK – The Independent Group, former LibDem MP Chuka Umunna has added another job to his already lengthy CV, joining JP Morgan’s European environmental, social and governance (ESG) advisory efforts – the hot sector in finance currently. A brave choice given the last strategic advice Umunna gave on Europe resulted in him and all multiple colleagues losing their seats…

An internal memo sent to Guido reveals Chuka is leaving global comms firm Edelman, which he only joined last July, along with his old flame Luciana Berger, to “work closely with the firm’s regional and global ESG stakeholders… to help our clients successfully navigate the evolving ESG landscape.” In particular, he’ll work on the new sustainability-focused financing wing of the investment bank. There’s no word on whether Chuka is retaining any of his other three roles at Forbes, Digital Identity Net U.K. and a strategic corporate advisor to companies.

Read the internal announcement in full below: