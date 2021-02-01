Inzamam Rashid’s Christmas Covid Battle

Inzaman Rashid, suspended northern reporter for Sky News, tweeted today that he had been hospitalised with Covid-19 over Christmas alongside his father.

“I had oxygen to help with breathing, Dad had a lot. He’s 61, fit, healthy – but this virus ravaged him. He’s left crippled now as a result, the long term damages are devastating.”

Rashid made headlines in December after Guido revealed he had breached Covid regulations by attending Kay Burely’s 60th birthday party, which led to his three-month suspension along with Burely and Sky News political editor Beth Rigby. Rashid tested positive on the 28th of December. 23 days after Burley’s party, and 18 days after his suspension.

Rashid says that he

“…[hopes he] can help one BAME person to ignore the myths, the lies, the idiotic commentary about the vaccines and take it. Because you don’t want this virus, trust me.”

Both he and his father are now out of hospital after a torrid time. Guido wishes them well in their recovery.