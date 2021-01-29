WATCH: Drakeford Disagrees with Labour’s Queue-Jumping Vaccine Policy for Key Workers

First Minister Mark Drakeford told Sky News this morning that he disagrees with proposals to move teachers up the vaccine priority list, as Labour called for on Wednesday, saying he will follow the JCVI’s advice:

“If they tell us we should move teachers or other professional groups up the priority order, that is what we will do. At the moment their advice is we should stick with the nine priority groups they’ve identified at the outset; we will follow the best advice available.”

When Mark Drakeford looks like a more competent leader than Starmer, you know it’s been a bad week for Labour…