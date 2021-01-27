Merkel Tells Davos EU Should Not Choose US Over China

Angela Merkel was out in force making the case for Brexit better than most UK politicians yesterday at this year’s virtual Davos summit. Following a line laid out by the Chinese Communist Party’s Xi Jinping on Monday urging the EU to avoid building of blocs, Merkel said:

“I don’t think it would do justice to many societies if we were to say this is the United States and over there is China and we are grouping around either the one or the other. This is not my understanding of how things ought to be.”

If you think there is moral equivalence between a genocidal communist state and a free democracy then you have a problem. Thank God the EU no longer controls UK trade policy…