Boris Tells Tory Activists May Elections “If We Possibly Can”

Despite a report this week claiming Boris has decided the local elections should go ahead as planned in May, the plans aren’t concrete yet. On a Zoom call last night with 300 constituency chairmen, Boris told party organisers that he wants to go ahead with the elections in May “if we possibly can”. Another source said Boris directed his troops to continue working for a May election, though “obviously that’s not definite”, presumably resting on the case rate at the time and the vaccine roll-out. Guido hears one Tory organiser is against the May election date, as the voting venue would require disassembling its current function as a vaccine centre…