Lords Spooked by Parliament’s Halloween Unlock Timetable

If Lords and MPs were spooked by Glastonbury’s cancellation, Guido has even more scary news to share: Parliament’s events team have decided not to resume hosting events until this October. Emails shown to Guido reveal that, in December, the Commons events team had been instructed to cancel all functions and events until the end of March, however they are now advising Peers, Members and private clients there will be no chance of taxpayer-subsidised booze or finger sandwiches for supporters and clients until the back end of the year. Most worryingly of all, this raises questions around whether Parliament’s bars have any hope of re-opening this side of the Summer Recess…