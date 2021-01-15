Confident Zahawi Says on Track to Hit February Vulnerable Vaccinations Target

Vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi is confident of hitting the target of vaccinating the 4 most vulnerable groups – as first revealed by Guido – by the middle of February. Telling Newsnight that he has bullishly said we are more than on track to have delivered 15 million vaccinations to those in vulnerable categories who want one. The UK has now passed the three million jab mark…

The Times is reporting that Whitehall is predicting the vaccine rollout will then reach all over-50s by the end of March – a total of 32 million doses. The positive news came about thanks to an accidental release of confidential papers by the Scottish government yesterday, revealing the doses they expect to receive next week, which was then extrapolated out to the whole of the UK. The UK is currently vaccinating 200,000 per day – more than France’s entire total – though it’s expected this could reach 400,000 per day by the start of February…