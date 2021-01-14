Read in Full: Steve Baker’s “Lift Lockdown” Leadership Threat to Boris

As per the Sun’s exclusive this afternoon, Steve Baker has privately written to Tory MP colleagues warning that he must lift lockdown soon or it will be “inevitable the Prime Minister’s leadership will be on the table.” Baker also encourages MPs to make their concerns directly to the chief whip Mark Spencer. The move follows the FT’s report that two 2019 intakers have already submitted letters to the chairman of the 1922 committee…

Read the letter in full below:

Dear Colleague,

We must take stock today and act now to avoid severe problems a little later.

Certain Government scientists have said that the current lockdown could last until late spring. There is no reason to think there will be any real resistance in Cabinet to the argument for greater and longer and more draconian restrictions on the public.

This could be a disaster. Nothing seems more certain to break the public than giving hope before taking it away, and doing it repeatedly.

Government has adopted a strategy devoid of any commitment to liberty without any clarification about when our most basic freedoms will be restored and with no guarantee that they will never be taken away again. People are telling me they are losing faith in our Conservative Party leadership because they are not standing up for our values as a party. If we continue forward with a strategy that hammers freedom, hammers the private sector, hammers small business owners and hammers the poor, inevitably the Prime Minister’s leadership will be on the table: we strongly do not want that after all we have been through as a country.

We have asked you all to please be in touch with the Chief Whip to support our letter to him. I am sorry to have to say this again and as bluntly as this: it is imperative you equip the Chief Whip today with your opinion that debate will become about the PM’s leadership if the Government does not set out a clear plan for when our full freedoms will be restored, with a guarantee that this strategy will not be used again next winter.

I am sorry to be blunt but if we do not act now, events will become inevitable. For the good of the country please contact the Chief Whip.

Yours ever,

Steve