Are they picking up the negotiating team or delivering a VIP? According to FlightRadar they will arrive at 11.23…

UPDATE: A reader writes in suggesting the plane’s KRF callsign suggest a VIP passenger:

“It is worth noting that Kittyhawk (KRF callsign) is only used on flights with dignitaries onboard. Otherwise the callsign Kitty (RRF callsign) is used for positioning flights. So this flight contains a VIP by normal RAF protocol”

Has anyone got an eye on Boris’s whereabouts?