Rupa Huq Spreads Covid Cheer to Constituents

Rupa Huq’s constituents in Ealing Central and Acton have been receiving a somewhat ill-advised Christmas card from their MP this year; fronted by a dark, glossy picture of scaffolding-clad Parliament haunted by floating multicoloured luminescent festive Coronaviruses. Rupa has not responded to Guido’s request for comment. Her Ealing constituency has been hit by hundreds of coronavirus deaths.

Rupa isn’t the only MP to reference the year’s political crises with her Christmas cards. Peter Bone has treated Wellingborough resident to this photoshop masterpiece

What’s the banker offering on fishing transition quotas, Peter?