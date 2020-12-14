Parliamentary Staff Told to Stay at Home from Tomorrow

Tier 3 is having repercussions earlier than expected for Parliamentary staff in Westminster who have been told to not come in to work tomorrow. Members can continue to sit, just without their staff…

“With the exception of staff who are essential to the work of the House, or in providing supporting services, all other staff are asked to not attend the Estate from tomorrow. This will also include Members’ staff.”

The Commission said in a statement that as with the rest of London, there has been “an increase in cases on the Estate and now believe this is the time to take extra measures to keep everyone safe.” Speaker Lindsay Hoyle who chairs the Commission which made the decision said in a message to staff:

“the safety of everyone on the Parliamentary Estate is our number one priority – and this is the only way we can keep this awful virus at bay, while also keeping our core business going,” “We are all having to be flexible in these extraordinary times, and I know you will do everything you can to keep us functioning, albeit from a distance.”

