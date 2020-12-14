Parliamentary Staff Told to Stay at Home from Tomorrow

Tier 3 is having repercussions earlier than expected for Parliamentary staff in Westminster who have been told to not come in to work tomorrow. Members can continue to sit, just without their staff…
The Commission said in a statement that as with the rest of London, there has been "an increase in cases on the Estate and now believe this is the time to take extra measures to keep everyone safe." Speaker Lindsay Hoyle who chairs the Commission which made the decision said in a message to staff:
Read the email in full below:
Commission asks staff to work remotely from tomorrow
Following the recent increase in cases in London and the surrounding areas a similar pattern is starting to be seen on the Parliamentary Estate.
As a precautionary measure and to ensure that business can continue in both Houses the Commission has agreed additional measures.
With the exception of staff who are essential to the work of the House, or in providing supporting services, all other staff are asked to not attend the Estate from tomorrow. This will also include Members’ staff.
The House has extensive measures in place to protect those working on-site but limiting the numbers physically present remains one of the key means of reducing the possible spread of COVID-19 on the Estate.
In a statement, the Commission said: ‘Unfortunately, in line with the rest of London, we have seen an increase in cases on the Estate and now believe this is the time to take extra measures to keep everyone safe.
‘For the safety of all our staff, and to protect the business of the House, it is vital that we reduce our numbers immediately, and encourage colleagues to work remotely from tonight until after Christmas.’
Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who chairs the Commission, said he knew the news would come as ‘a major blow to staff’.
‘However, the safety of everyone on the Parliamentary Estate is our number one priority – and this is the only way we can keep this awful virus at bay, while also keeping our core business going,’ he said.
‘We are all having to be flexible in these extraordinary times, and I know you will do everything you can to keep us functioning, albeit from a distance.
‘As ever, I would like to thank everyone who works for Parliament for everything you have done this year, for your resilience and for putting up with so much. This is just one more hurdle we have to overcome.’