Sir Keir’s Fake Withdrawal Agreement Ignorance

Sir Keir led his PMQs questioning this morning with a startling accusation that the Prime Minister lied about having a Brexit deal, using the tired Labour line that “the Prime Minister told us we had an oven ready deal” – then going further by saying “the Prime Minister said he had a deal. He didn’t.” Sadly for Sir Keir, there was a time when he didn’t pretend to not know the difference between an Exit Deal and a Free Trade Agreement.

Back in 2017, before the General Election when Labour was still pretending to want to deliver Brexit, Sir Keir made an anti-second referendum argument at a staple speech that clearly set out how an exit deal (Withdrawal Agreement) comes first, and free trade arrangements could then later be agreed, after the UK has left the EU. Very odd of him to fein ignorance in his questioning today…