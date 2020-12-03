Labour Trails Tories in Donations Despite Starmer’s Donor Wooing

The Electoral Commission has released the latest party donations for last quarter (July to September), showing the Tories are holding a financing lead over the other parties despite Keir Starmer’s attempts to lure in the big donors and selling off opportunities to meet senior shadow ministers. Those raking in six figures in private donations were…

Tories – £3,392,692 Labour – £1,054,194 Co-operative Party – £397,425 LibDems – £366,481

Reports from this quarter also include furlough payments from the Treasury – included in the public funds category, jumbled together with Short Money that opposition parties regularly receive. The biggest loads of taxpayer cash going to parties were: