Ofcom: BBC News Falls to Last Place in Viewer Impartiality Ratings

The latest Ofcom research has seen BBC News fall to the lowest-ranked TV news offering in the country, below Sky, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5. Just 58% of viewers now rate the corporation’s TV news offering as impartial, with Ofcom warning that the viewer-broadcaster relationship could be “jeopardised” if this current state of affairs continues.

The research saw Sky News win out, on 69%, up 5% on two years ago; followed by:

2nd: Channel 4 News, 66% (-) 3rd: ITV News, 63% (-2%) 4th: C5, 61% (+3%) 5th: BBC, 58% (-1%)

At this rate, Channel 5 should be the nation’s most beloved news outlet in just two years…