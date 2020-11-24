WATCH: Furious Charles Walker Intervenes Over Lockdown Protester Arrest

MP Charles Walker fuming as elderly protester bundled into the back of a police van outside Parliament pic.twitter.com/kkXl2gkCcv — Tom Ridgway (@Tridg98) November 24, 2020

Footage has emerged of a visibly irate Sir Charles Walker intervening over the arrest of an “elderly protestor” as she was bundled into the back of a police van by the Met. Guido understands the woman was protesting the Covid lockdown at the time when the Broxbourne MP intervened, heckling the police over their handling of the elderly woman:

“You must have mothers? What an outrage! What a disgrace! This is an absolute disgrace.”

Walker has now raised the issue in the Commons…

Guido has contacted Sir Charles’s office for comment.