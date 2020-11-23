Tommy Corbyn’s Glastonbury Confusion

Social media was dominated at the weekend with pro-Corbyn hashtags, as loyal supporters continue struggling to move on past the ‘denial’ stage of grieving. Tommy Corbyn got in on the action, quote tweeting a clip of the great leader’s infamous Glastonbury speech. According to Tommy, after the speech:

“one of the Glastonbury staff tapped me on the shoulder and said “you know he just got a bigger crowd than Rihanna””

Unfortunately for Tommy, Rihanna has never played Glastonbury. It seems young Tommy Corbyn might be wrongfacing his black female artists – perhaps with Beyoncé having performed at the stage in 2011 to a crowd of 175,000. Tommy, as the lady sang; “Ooh na na, what’s my name?” Beyoncé or Rihanna…