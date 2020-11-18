Rishi Tops Starmer in Sexy MP Poll

A poll of 2000 adulterers on IllicitEncounters.com has finally cemented the dishy Rishi label, as users of the dating website for married people saw him voted sexiest male politician, with over a quarter of the vote. Sir Keir came second just behind Rishi on 21%, while Tory backbencher Tobias Ellwood got the bronze medal with 18%. When it comes to the women, Lisa Nandy wins the top spot and users’ hearts with 24% of the vote…

Trailing the list is Jeremy Corbyn whose bad news keeps getting worse. Jeremy was voted users’ 3rd least sexy politician on 18%, just ahead of Matt Hancock (20%) and Michael Gove (23%). Not for the first time in his life Boris beats Corbyn, coming fourth in the least sexy male MP rankings…

The results in full are below:

Sexiest Male Politicians

Rishi Sunak 26%

Kier Stamer 21%

Tobias Ellwood 18%

Dominic Raab 13%

Other 9%

James Cleverly 7%

Ed Milliband 6%

Sexiest Female Politicians

Lisa Nandy 24%

Rosena Allin-Khan 20%

Liz Kendall 18%

Dawn Butler 16%

Ester Mcvey 12%

Other 6%

Nicola Sturgeon 4%

Least Sexy Male Politicians

Michael Gove 23%

Matt Hancock 20%

Jeremy Corbyn 18%

Boris Johnson 14%

Nigel Farage 13%

Tim Farron 9%

Other 3%

Least Sexy Female Politicians

Theresa May 30%

Arlene Foster 22%

Anneliese Dodds 17%

Priti Patel 11%

Angela Rayner 9%

Diane Abbott 7%

Other 4%