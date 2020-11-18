Rishi Tops Starmer in Sexy MP Poll

A poll of 2000 adulterers on IllicitEncounters.com has finally cemented the dishy Rishi label, as users of the dating website for married people saw him voted sexiest male politician, with over a quarter of the vote. Sir Keir came second just behind Rishi on 21%, while Tory backbencher Tobias Ellwood got the bronze medal with 18%. When it comes to the women, Lisa Nandy wins the top spot and users’ hearts with 24% of the vote…
Trailing the list is Jeremy Corbyn whose bad news keeps getting worse. Jeremy was voted users’ 3rd least sexy politician on 18%, just ahead of Matt Hancock (20%) and Michael Gove (23%). Not for the first time in his life Boris beats Corbyn, coming fourth in the least sexy male MP rankings…
The results in full are below:
Sexiest Male Politicians
Rishi Sunak 26%
Kier Stamer 21%
Tobias Ellwood 18%
Dominic Raab 13%
Other 9%
James Cleverly 7%
Ed Milliband 6%
Sexiest Female Politicians
Lisa Nandy 24%
Rosena Allin-Khan 20%
Liz Kendall 18%
Dawn Butler 16%
Ester Mcvey 12%
Other 6%
Nicola Sturgeon 4%
Least Sexy Male Politicians
Michael Gove 23%
Matt Hancock 20%
Jeremy Corbyn 18%
Boris Johnson 14%
Nigel Farage 13%
Tim Farron 9%
Other 3%
Least Sexy Female Politicians
Theresa May 30%
Arlene Foster 22%
Anneliese Dodds 17%
Priti Patel 11%
Angela Rayner 9%
Diane Abbott 7%
Other 4%