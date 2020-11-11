[WATCH] Cameron: Boris and Biden “Will Get on Very Well”

David Cameron has weighed in on the future US-UK partnership by undermining any punditry that claimed a Biden residence would weaken the special relationship. As discussed during the pair’s phone call yesterday, Cameron argues:

“… when you think of the big agendas: how do we fight terrorism? How to do we combat climate change? How do we prevent future health pandemics? How do we tackle global poverty? These agendas, there’s a huge amount of common ground”

Speaking to Today this morning, Cameron also rejected arguments that Brexit will push a wedge between the two leaders. Cameron advises overlooking who gets the first phone call and focusing on the substance – luckily for the UK, Boris rose to the top on both in the president-elect’s mind…