Boris Calls Biden Relationship “Refreshing”

In PMQs today Boris seized upon a question about human rights around the world to boast of his new friendship with President-Elect Biden. He took the opportunity to make a less-than-subtle dig at President Trump…

“One of the many merits of the excellent conversation I had yesterday with President Elect Joe Biden was that we strongly agreed on the need for once again the United Kingdom and the United States to stand together to stick up for our values around the world – to stick up for human rights and stick up for free trade, to stick up for NATO Mr Speaker, and to work together in the fight against climate change. It was refreshing, if I may say, to have that conversation and I look forward to many more.”

Perhaps the biggest dig at Trump since his 2015 quip in response to the then-presidential candidate disparaging London, with Boris retorting “the only reason I wouldn’t go to some parts of New York is the real risk of meeting Donald Trump.” Just like old times…