UK Has Ordered 10 Million Pfizer Vaccines for Use By Year End

The United Kingdom has an agreement to buy 30 million doses of Pfizer vaccine – including 10 million due by the end of the year. 10 million doses is enough to vaccinate 5 million people, as they require two jabs three weeks apart. Although the vaccine has not yet been approved by regulators, Pfizer expects it will be soon.

The vaccine, which has been tested on 43,500 people in six countries, has seen no safety concerns raised in its trials. The Prime Minister is holding a press conference at 5pm this evening, likely addressing the vaccine news…

The preliminary order of vaccine distribution in the UK was published by the Health Department in September:

  1. older adults’ resident in a care home and care home workers
  2. all those 80 years of age and over and health and social care workers
  3. all those 75 years of age and over
  4. all those 70 years of age and over
  5. all those 65 years of age and over
  6. high-risk adults under 65 years of age
  7. moderate-risk adults under 65 years of age
  8. all those 60 years of age and over
  9. all those 55 years of age and over
  10. all those 50 years of age and over
  11. rest of the population (priority to be determined)
mdi-tag-outline Coronavirus
mdi-timer November 9 2020 @ 12:34 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments