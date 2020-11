Under questioning from Jeremy Hunt at the Science and Technology Select Committee, the Chair of the Vaccine Taskforce Kate Bingham said there is a 50% chance or greater of a working vaccine being distributed to all vulnerable people in UK by the first half of next year, perhaps by Easter. On top of this, the NHS has been asked to prepare to distribute vaccines to frontline staff from next month. Added to rapid turnaround mass testing, this is some serious light at the end of the lockdown tunnel…