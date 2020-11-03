USA Election Live Blog

Welcome to Guido’s US Presidential election live blog:

Current Electoral College numbers:

BIDEN: 238 (49.8%)         TRUMP: 213 (48.6%)

00:00 GMT

  • Biden wins Vermont (3)
  • Trump wins Kentucky (8)
  • Trump wins Indiana (6)
  • Biden wins Virginia (13)
  • Kanye West has picked up 712 votes in Kentucky so far
    • The rapper has confirmed he voted for himself in Wisconsin after missing getting his name on the ballot by 14 second
  • Biden: New Hampshire leaning
  • Biden: Georgia leaning

Trump over-performing in Miami, Florida…

00:30

  • Too close to call: 
  • Trump: West Virginia

00:48

  • New York Times now projects a greater than 95% chance of President Trump winning Florida.

01:00

  • Biden: Maryland
  • Biden: District of Columbia
  • Biden: New Jersey
  • Biden: Massachusetts
  • Biden: Delaware
  • Trump: Oklahoma

01:26

  • New York Times gives Trump a 56% chance of winning North Carolina 

01:30

  • Trump: Tennessee

01:39

  • Biden: New Hampshire

02:00

  • Trump: Kansas
  • Trump: Louisiana
  • Trump: Nebraska
  • Trump: Wyoming
  • Trump: North Dakota
  • Trump: South Dakota
  • Trump: South Carolina
  • Biden:Colorado
  • Biden: New York
  • Biden: New Mexico
  • Undeclared: Arizona
  • Undeclared: Texas
  • Undeclared: Wisconsin
  • Undeclared: Michigan
  • Undeclared: Minnesota

02:30

  • Biden: Washington DC

02:34

  • Trump pulling ahead in Florida, with 300,000 more votes than Biden

03:09

  • Top US pollster Frank Luntz says the GOP is likely to keep the Senate majority
  • Vegas odds have flipped and Biden is now the underdog in the betting market. Vegas now gives Trump 2:1 odds of winning

03:38

  • Trump: Utah
  • Trump: Minnesota
  • Trump: Missouri
  • Biden: New Hampshire
  • Still too close to call: AZ, FL, PA, TX

03:54

Britain Elects sums the states up

04:00

  • Biden: New Hampshire
  • Biden: Oregon
  • Biden: California
  • Trump: Idaho

04:05

  • Trump: Florida

04:12

  • Trump: Utah

04:55

  • Trump: Texas

05:04

  • Biden: Hawai

05:08

  • Wisconsin says there’s no way they are announcing a winner tonight, Michigan needs until Friday, Pennsylvania isn’t coming out anytime soon, either

05:22

  • Fox withdraw their call of Biden taking Arizona

05:25

  • Trump: wins Ohio

05:33

  • Trump: Montana
  • Trump: Iowa

06:14

  • Polls have closed in Alaska; Americans are no longer voting. The election is over – and in many ways just beginning
