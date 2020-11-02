Loony Leftie Lecturers Lining Up Against Kemi Badenoch

Equalities minister Kemi Badenoch sent Twitter’s wokesters and academia’s race baiters into meltdown a fortnight ago when her savaging of “Critical Race Theory” (CRT) went viral, with 2.4 million views. Guido’s since picked up on an open letter doing the rounds in nutty left-wing academic circles, who – unable to take on the substance of what Badenoch argues – have chosen instead to misrepresent her words. Aside from their attacks on the substance of Kemi’s words – incorrectly claiming she wants “the banning of certain ideas or schools of thought” and that she misunderstands history and CRT – the mostly former-polytechnic-based academics now claim CRT has “scientific principles” behind their ideology. Eugenicists, phrenologists and Marxists have argued the same for decades..

Looking into the list of mainly non-black academics telling Kemi Badenoch to ‘educate herself’, many have a track record of peddling conspiracy theories, hard-left drivel and even racist tropes against ethnic minorities they disagree with. Guido brings you some of the eye-catching highlights:

Dr Goldie Osuri – Associate Professor, University of Warwick

Claimed antisemitism in the Labour Party was an ‘Israeli Lobby kind of idea’

Said the Israeli Prime Minister was a butcher and that Israelis were ‘bloodthirsty’

Dr Sadhvi Dar – Senior Lecturer in CSR and Business Ethics, Queen Mary’s

Accuses the Royal family of upholding white supremacy

Believes white people subordinate all people of colour

Believes universities are an arm of the state designed to keep non-white people down.

Blamed racism for obesity

Dr Hannah Robbins – Director of Black Studies, University of Nottingham

Equates singing Rule Britannia with celebrating mass slaughter.

Claimed singing Rule Britannia at the Proms was a constant reminder of how her ancestors had been killed.

Dr Jou Yin Teoh – Lecturer and Racial and Cultural Equity, Brunel University London

Apologist for the Chinese regime: “Even the Chinese government is able to acknowledge that anti-black sentiments exist in China and is taking proactive steps to acknowledge it. So let’s not be apologists for bad behaviour, shall we?”

Lubaaba Al-Azami – PhD Candidate English Literature, University of Liverpool

Defended Jeremy Corbyn by calling Tony Blair the architect of a violent racist ideology

Called Boris Johnson ‘human scum’

Dr Hadiza Kere Abdulrahman – Lecturer in Inclusive Education, Bishop Grosseteste University

Asked non-white conservatives to consider whether they were truly conservatives because of their race.

Professor Bobby Banerjee – Associate Dean of Research & Enterprise, The Business School, University of London

Claims there are too many white people at business schools and that these schools continue to profit from killing people

Dr Tanzil Chowdhury – Lecturer in Public Law, Queen Mary, University of London

Accused the Labour party of destroying Iraq and Afghanistan ‘bastardising’ their children

Blamed Britain’s foreign policy for terror attacks on the UK by extremists.

Dr Triona Fitton – School of Social Policy Lecturer, University of Kent

Believes Starmer is using Jews as a cover for factional bloodletting

Dr Gurnam Singh – Honorary Associate Professor of Sociology, University of Warwick

Teaches students that a belief in meritocracy is evidence of white supremacy

Annabel Crowley – University of the Arts London

Asserts “non-white people in the UK grow up enveloped by institutional white supremacy”

Sees white people as a ‘discomforting force’.

Waving the English flag shows ‘unflatering loyalty to whiteness’.

Zey Suka-Bill – University College London

Believes what is taught at schools and universities uphold western dominance and whiteness.

Believes the curriculum at universities is ‘whitewashed’ and used to marginalise non-white people.

Dr David Wearing – International Relations, University of Southampton

Described Sir Keir Starmer as a “middling white guy plank of wood with a haircut” and said Labour was “fucked” if Rebecca Long-Bailey was not elected leader.

Believes black students only thrive when their teacher and authors look like them.

Admits Labour members do not care about racism

Looks like Kemi’s on pretty sound ideological ground…