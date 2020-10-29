Tom Whipple’s Vaccine Revelation

Just four days ago, The Times’ science editor attacked the Mail on Sunday’s story that NHS staff are set to get a Covid vaccine “in weeks”, claiming that “if anyone *actually* knew how well the trials were going then they would have broken blinding protocols. So either the story is not “dramatic evidence of covid breakthrough”, or it’s a major scandal”. Guido was surprised, therefore, to see The Times splashing with a scoop this morning from Tom claiming “Scientists hope for vaccine by Christmas”Scandalous, Tom, no one *actually* knows how well the vaccine trials are going…
mdi-tag-outline The Times
mdi-account-multiple-outline Tom Whipple
mdi-timer October 29 2020 @ 09:51 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View 