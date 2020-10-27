Trust in Government and Media Falls During Pandemic

The Reuters Institute has a study out claiming there is a “coronavirus communications crisis in the UK” which is “characterised by declining news use, eroding trust in news, low trust in platforms, and a dramatic decline in trust in the UK government as a source of information about COVID-19.” Guido is reassured by the findings; the government and the media have constantly changed their contradictory advice, so why would rational people not lose trust in them?

Politicians on 22% are half as trusted as the government and media on 44%. Way behind medics, scientists and health organisations who are trusted by around 80% of the population. This seems about right…