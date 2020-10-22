Policing Minister & Head Covid Officer Both Fail Restrictions Test

This morning, Policing Minister Kit Malthouse demonstrated he did not know whether or not gyms can open in Manchester under Tier Three restrictions. If Ministers of the Crown don’t know, what chance do the rest of us have?

Not to be outdone, Owen Wetherill, the Police Officer leading the police’s response to the pandemic, last night told MPs even he did not know what the rules are, and that the three-tier system was too confusing. Senior police officers repeatedly demonstrated their ignorance of the rules in yesterday’s Home Affairs Select Committee, an event Guido imagined they might have thought to swat up for. Heaven help those living in Scotland, who Sturgeon announced yesterday will be subjected to an even more convoluted five-tier system…